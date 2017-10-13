Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Mindy Kaling Confirms Baby Gender on Ellen

Mindy Kaling finally revealed her baby’s gender on Ellen. “Do you know if you’re having a boy or a girl? Or are you waiting?” Ellen DeGeneres asks a very pregnant Kaling. “I am not waiting,” Kaling replies. “I wanted to know way early. I’m having a girl.” Ellen then talked about how Kaling’s A Wrinkle in Time co-star Oprah Winfrey previously let the cat out of the bag. “I mean, she really did announce it, right?” Ellen asked. “She did announce it, yeah,” Kaling replied. “At first it was like, ‘Okay, if anyone was going to announce big news about your private life, Oprah Winfrey is the person.’ You can’t complain that much about it and you also can’t be like ‘Oprah, zip it,’ because she’s almost a religious figure…Oprah is pretty good.”

