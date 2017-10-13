Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

2017’s Top Ten Cities For Trick-Or-Treating

(Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images)

Zillow posted their annual list of the BEST cities for trick-or-treating.

The website Zillow posted its annual list of the best cities for trick-or-treating. They use home prices as an indicator of how likely you are to get GOOD candy. And they factor in how close together homes are, so you can hit as many as possible.

Here’s the list…

1. San Francisco.

2. San Jose.

3. Philadelphia. It was #1 last year, but slipped two spots.

4. Long Beach, California.

5. Los Angeles.

6. Baltimore.

7. Sacramento.

8. Washington, D.C.

9. Milwaukee.

10. Seattle.

Click Here to see more.

