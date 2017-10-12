Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

The Best And Worst Food Cities In America

Filed Under: America, best, Cities, food, Phillips & Company, worst

Here Are the BEST and WORST food cities in America.

A new study by the website WalletHub just ranked the 182 biggest cities in the country for FOODIES.

They used 24 different factors, including grocery prices . . . restaurant costs and taxes . . . food trucks per capita . . . restaurant star ratings . . . ice cream shops, coffee shops, and breweries . . . and even food festivals and cooking schools.

And the best city in the country for food is . . . San Francisco. Here’s the rest of the top 10 . . .

Portland, Oregon . . . New York City . . . Los Angeles . . . Miami . . . Orlando . . . Austin, Texas . . . Las Vegas . . . San Diego . . . and Seattle.

The worst city is Pearl City, Hawaii. They have the highest grocery prices in the country AND the fewest restaurants per capita. Here are the rest of the 10 worst . . .

Juneau, Alaska . . . West Valley City, Utah . . . Gulfport, Mississippi . . . Nampa, Idaho . . . Jackson, Mississippi . . . Moreno Valley, California . . . Columbia, Maryland . . . Lewiston, Maine . . . and Montgomery, Alabama.

St. Louis came in towards the BEST at Number 17 on the list.

Click Here to see more.

More from Phillips & Company
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live