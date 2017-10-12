Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Ridiculous Excuses People Have Used For Being Late To Work

Filed Under: excuses, Late, People, Phillips & Company, Ridiculous, used, work
(MNN.com)

Here are some of the WORST excuses people have used for being late to work.

A new survey found 47% of bosses don’t mind if you’re late every now and then. And another 10% don’t care at all, as long as you get your work done. But when it becomes a TREND, we dig pretty deep for a good excuse. Here are ten of the dumbest excuses people have used for being late to work…

1. “I drove to my old job out of habit.”

2. “I thought I was still on vacation.”

3. “I had nothing to wear.”

4. “I thought it was Saturday.”

5. “My hair got caught in a fan.”

6. “I thought a tube of Super Glue was my contact solution, and glued my eye shut.”

7. “Geese chased me on the way to my car.”

8. “I was stuck in an elevator with a kid who pushed all the buttons.”

9. “I got locked in a gas station bathroom, and had to wait to be rescued.”

10. “My dog ate my keys.”

34% of people in the survey claimed they’re never late for work. 31% said they’re late a few times a year. 15% said a few times a month. 12% said a few times a week. And 7% said every day.

Click Here to see more.

More from Phillips & Company
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live