Ridiculous Excuses People Have Used For Being Late To Work

Here are some of the WORST excuses people have used for being late to work.

A new survey found 47% of bosses don’t mind if you’re late every now and then. And another 10% don’t care at all, as long as you get your work done. But when it becomes a TREND, we dig pretty deep for a good excuse. Here are ten of the dumbest excuses people have used for being late to work…

1. “I drove to my old job out of habit.”

2. “I thought I was still on vacation.”

3. “I had nothing to wear.”

4. “I thought it was Saturday.”

5. “My hair got caught in a fan.”

6. “I thought a tube of Super Glue was my contact solution, and glued my eye shut.”

7. “Geese chased me on the way to my car.”

8. “I was stuck in an elevator with a kid who pushed all the buttons.”

9. “I got locked in a gas station bathroom, and had to wait to be rescued.”

10. “My dog ate my keys.”

34% of people in the survey claimed they’re never late for work. 31% said they’re late a few times a year. 15% said a few times a month. 12% said a few times a week. And 7% said every day.

