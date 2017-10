Costco is launching a FREE delivery service!

Costco just announced they’re launching a DELIVERY option. You just pick what you want from their website and they’ll deliver it for free, as long as you spend over $75.

But there are a few catches. One, they’ll only deliver “dry goods,” so you can’t get things like 75-packs of steaks. And second, they say the prices will be a little higher than in the stores.

Click Here to see more.