Christina Applegate Opens Up About Surgery

Christina Applegate was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2008 and she responded by having a double mastectomy.  The cancer was only in one breast, but she wasn’t taking any chances.

Now, she’s taken yet another serious step in her battle to stop cancer.  She had her ovaries and fallopian tubes removed two weeks ago.

She’s taking these preventative measures because she inherited a mutated BRCA1 gene, which can trigger cancer.  Her mother is a breast cancer survivor, and Christina admitted she’s already worried for her six-year-old daughter.

She said, quote, “The chances that my daughter is BRCA positive are very high.  I look at her and feed her the cleanest foods.  I try to keep her stress levels down.  I’m doing everything I can on my end knowing that in 20 years, she’ll have to start getting tested.  Hopefully by then there will be advancements.  It breaks my heart to think that’s a possibility.”

 

