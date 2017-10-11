What are some of the “Scariest, Freakiest Haunted Houses in Movies and TV”?

It’s almost Friday the 13th, and THEN it’s almost Halloween. So Gizmodo put together a list of the 19 Scariest, Freakiest Haunted Houses in Movies and TV. Here’s the Top 10…

1. “It” (2017)

2. “Poltergeist” (1982)

3. “The Haunting” (1963)

4. “Hausu” (1977) (Also known as “House”. It’s a Japanese movie.)

5. “The Changeling” (1980)

6. “The Others” (2001)

7. “Ju-On: The Grudge” (2002)

8. “Crimson Peak” (2015)

9. “American Horror Story: Murder House” (2011)

10. “Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark” (1973)

