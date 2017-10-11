Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

The Scariest, Freakiest Haunted Houses In Movies And TV

Filed Under: freakiest, haunted, house, Movies, Phillips & Company, Scariest, tv
(Gizmodo.com)

What are some of the “Scariest, Freakiest Haunted Houses in Movies and TV”?

It’s almost Friday the 13th, and THEN it’s almost Halloween. So Gizmodo put together a list of the 19 Scariest, Freakiest Haunted Houses in Movies and TV. Here’s the Top 10…

1. “It” (2017)

2. “Poltergeist” (1982)

3. “The Haunting” (1963)

4. “Hausu” (1977) (Also known as “House”. It’s a Japanese movie.)

5. “The Changeling” (1980)

6. “The Others” (2001)

7. “Ju-On: The Grudge” (2002)

8. “Crimson Peak” (2015)

9. “American Horror Story: Murder House” (2011)

10. “Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark” (1973)

Click Here to see more.

More from Phillips & Company
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live