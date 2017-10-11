Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

The Great Pumpkin Spice Taste Test

(BonAppetit.com)

Bon Appétit Magazine taste tested several pumpkin spice products to see which ones are actually worth buying.

Bon Appétit Magazine taste tested 25 pumpkin spice products, ranging from drinks to cereals, and found only 7 worth buying…

– Starbucks Iced Espresso Classics Pumpkin Spiced Latte

– Pumpkin Spice Oreos

– Edy’s Pumpkin Spice Latte Ice Cream

– Pumpkin spice Cheerios

– Pumpkin spice Flax Kashi Bar

– Siggi’s Pumpkin & Spice Yogurt

– Land O’Lakes Pumpkin Spice Butter Spread

