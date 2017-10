One Missouri pumpkin is truly a Pumpkin King this year!

According to Fox 4, a Missouri pumpkin set a new state record, weighing in at 1,563 pounds.

The Pumpkin Daze Festival in Republic, Missouri, is an annual event that draws thousands for the special pumpkin weigh-in.

Local community member Richard Bottorf is the owner of the massive gourd, and beat the old record by more than 300 pounds.

Event organizers said it was even too big for a regular truck.