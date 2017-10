A little boy, who is battling cancer, would LOVE a card from you to celebrate Halloween.

Maine’s seven-year-old Brock Chadwick has been fighting a rare brain cancer since March, and he is asking YOU to help him celebrate one of his favorite holidays, Halloween.

If you want to send a card to lift Brock’s spirits, just mail it to: 11 McKenney Drive, Biddeford, ME 04005.

