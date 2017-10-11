Event – Hope for the Holidays: 20 Years of Hope and Rescue

Stray Rescue has a really cool event happening on Friday, December 1, 2017 at The Chase Park Plaza Hotel in St. Louis.

It’s the “Hope for the Holidays: 20 Years of Hope and Rescue” and is chaired by Brett and Darcie Hull, Barret and Jenny Jackman, Smith and Janet McGehee, and Tony and Ashley Raineri and promises to be an inspirational evening demonstrating how strong community partnership and support continues to make Stray Rescue “Pawssible.”

The Gala is expected to attract over 600 guests and includes dinner, entertainment, a live and silent auction, raffles and more.

Click HERE for more information or to register to attend the event, donate item(s) for auctions, or sponsor the event.