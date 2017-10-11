Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Event – Hope for the Holidays: 20 Years of Hope and Rescue

Jill Devine By Jill Devine
Filed Under: 20th Annual Hope for the Holidays Gala, Benefit Fundraiser, fundraiser, Stray Rescue, The Chase Park Plaza
(Photo by China Photos/Getty Images)

 

Stray Rescue has a really cool event happening on Friday, December 1, 2017 at The Chase Park Plaza Hotel in St. Louis.

It’s the “Hope for the Holidays:  20 Years of Hope and Rescue” and is chaired by Brett and Darcie Hull, Barret and Jenny Jackman, Smith and Janet McGehee, and Tony and Ashley Raineri and promises to be an inspirational evening demonstrating how strong community partnership and support continues to make Stray Rescue “Pawssible.”

The Gala is expected to attract over 600 guests and includes dinner, entertainment, a live and silent auction, raffles and more.

Click HERE for more information or to register to attend the event, donate item(s) for auctions, or sponsor the event.

gala save the date site web Event Hope for the Holidays: 20 Years of Hope and Rescue

More from Jill Devine
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live