Woman Goes Blind Playing On Phone

(Mashable)

A woman goes BLIND in one eye from playing a game on her phone for a full day straight!

A 21-year-old woman in Nancheng, China named Wu Xiaojing loved a game on her phone called “Honour of Kings”. And last week, she had a day off of work, so she spent the ENTIRE day playing.

At least she spent the entire day playing until her right eye stopped working.

She went to the hospital and she was diagnosed with Retinal Artery Occlusion, which is normally something that only happens to elderly people.

Sadly, there’s a chance she’ll be permanently blind in that eye since it’s still too early to say.

