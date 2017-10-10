Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Who Is Nicer?

Filed Under: nicer, Phillips & Company, who
(Photo by Ian Walton/Getty Images)

A study proves women really are NICER than men.

According to a new study, women really are NICER than men.

Researchers at the University of Zurich in Switzerland found women’s brains are WIRED to be kinder than men’s. The reward centers of the brain light up for women when they give money to charity or help someone out.

It’s different for men. Their reward centers were more likely to light up when they made a SELFISH decision.

But the researchers aren’t sure if we’re born with that wiring, or if it’s something that we develop.

“Studies show that girls are rewarded with praise for [generous] behavior, implying that their reward systems learn to expect a reward for helping behavior instead of selfish behavior.”

Click Here to see more.

More from Phillips & Company
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live