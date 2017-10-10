The Most Annoying Phrases We Use At Work

According to a new survey, the MOST ANNOYING buzzwords and phrases we use at work are…

The term “think outside the box” is the most annoying buzzword or phrase people use at work, according to a new survey. Here’s the full list…

1. “Think outside the box.”

2. “Synergy.”

3. “Bandwidth.” Like saying you “don’t have the bandwidth to deal with that right now.”

4. “Circle back.”

5. “At a high level.”

6. “Let’s table the conversation” instead of just saying you’ll talk about it later.

7. “Let’s run it up the flagpole.”

8. “We need to move the needle.”

9. “Let’s pow wow.”

