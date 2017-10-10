Richie Sambora Open to Bon Jovi Reunion for Rock Hall Induction

By Hayden Wright

Richie Sambora unceremoniously left Bon Jovi in 2013 and the rift has persisted ever since: Frontman Jon Bon Jovi said Sambora bailed on a tour and later downplayed Richie’s contributions to the Bon Jovi songwriting catalog. Despite small steps forward in their personal relationship, Sambora has remained on the outs with the band over the last four years. That might change, Sambora says, if Bon Jovi is finally inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Related: Richie Sambora Once Auditioned For KISS

“Sure. Of course, why not [perform at the induction]?” Sambora told Billboard. “There’s not a lot of malice there, you know. I mean, there’s just — it was just time for me to leave at that point. So yeah, of course.”

Sambora added that he’d like to play “Livin’ on a Prayer” and “Wanted Dead or Alive” should they earn the recognition. This year, Bon Jovi are nominated alongside Eurythmics, Radiohead, Depeche Mode, Rage Against the Machine and others. They were previously nominated and passed up for the honor in 2011.

Richie said that besides the potential Hall of Fame induction, there’s been no discussion of a reunion with his former bandmates. Nevertheless, he says there’s no bad blood between Bon Jovi musicians past and present.

“I wish the guys well,” he said. “They’re going out with their new music, and I think that they’re wishing me well, too.”