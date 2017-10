Cocoa Puffs announces a new flavor… HOT Cocoa Cocoa Puffs!

Cocoa Puffs just announced a new limited-edition flavor of their cereal . . . Hot Cocoa Cocoa Puffs.

So what does that mean? Well, they added some marshmallows. But, as far as we know, they didn’t change the flavor of the cereal pieces at all.

It’s already on sale at Target.com and should hit stores soon.

