Guy’s Weekend in 5 Photos

By Guy Phillips
Here’s how Guy spent his weekend in five photos!

‘Tis the season for Merb’s apples. Ladies and gentlemen, these are singularly the most delicious caramel covered apples you will ever stick into your mouth. Here I am with owner Teri Beardon playing the Merb’s mariachis.

img 4951 Guys Weekend in 5 Photos

One of the botanicals at the Missouri Botanical Garden. I knew it was a botanical because it was at the Missouri Botanical Garden.

img 4952 Guys Weekend in 5 Photos

This is a picture of the Climatron at the Missouri Botanical Garden. Although we’ve been members of the garden for years, I’ve never been in the Climatron. I think my fear stems from all of the horrors I witnessed for years under another dome in St. Louis…the Edward Jones Dome.

img 4950 Guys Weekend in 5 Photos

I usually don’t post pictures of food but this item, an Avocado Torta (fried avocados, lettuce, pico de gallo, and Cotija cheese on a brioche bun) was featured at a booth at the best of Missouri Market last weekend. It was NOT the best or even the second best of Missoui.

img 4953 Guys Weekend in 5 Photos

My Saturday night dance card was filled when I was guest auctioneer at the Granite City Optimists Club’s “Camelot” dinner/auction. I asked one of them how you get to be an Optimist and he replied, “When you drop that attitude of yours, pal!”

screen shot 2017 10 10 at 11 27 11 am Guys Weekend in 5 Photos

It’s time to get back to work I suppose….

img 0755 Guys Weekend in 5 Photos

Click here to see how Kevin the Intern spent his weekend in Kansas City! 

 

