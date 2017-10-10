Guy’s Weekend in 5 Photos

Here’s how Guy spent his weekend in five photos!

‘Tis the season for Merb’s apples. Ladies and gentlemen, these are singularly the most delicious caramel covered apples you will ever stick into your mouth. Here I am with owner Teri Beardon playing the Merb’s mariachis.

One of the botanicals at the Missouri Botanical Garden. I knew it was a botanical because it was at the Missouri Botanical Garden.

This is a picture of the Climatron at the Missouri Botanical Garden. Although we’ve been members of the garden for years, I’ve never been in the Climatron. I think my fear stems from all of the horrors I witnessed for years under another dome in St. Louis…the Edward Jones Dome.

I usually don’t post pictures of food but this item, an Avocado Torta (fried avocados, lettuce, pico de gallo, and Cotija cheese on a brioche bun) was featured at a booth at the best of Missouri Market last weekend. It was NOT the best or even the second best of Missoui.

My Saturday night dance card was filled when I was guest auctioneer at the Granite City Optimists Club’s “Camelot” dinner/auction. I asked one of them how you get to be an Optimist and he replied, “When you drop that attitude of yours, pal!”

It’s time to get back to work I suppose….

