Ellen DeGeneres’ Santa Barbara Villa Could Be Yours for Just $45M

In the market for buying a new home? How about Ellen DeGeneres villa?

Ellen DeGeneres has made quite a name for herself in real estate. When she’s not busy buying and selling property with wife Portia de Rossi, she’s designing her new home furnishings line and writing books about her home renovation experience.

Her newest offering, on the market for $45 million, might the best one yet: a romantic, secluded villa in the hills of Santa Barbara.

The home — appropriately dubbed “The Villa” — was designed in 1930 by architect Wallace Frost, who spent time living in Italy.

The barrel-tiled roof, terra-cotta surfaces, 18th-century tiles, vintage light fixtures and rustic exposed-beam ceilings certainly are reminiscent of Tuscany. Inside the 10,500-square-foot estate are 6 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms, 9 fireplaces and multiple libraries.