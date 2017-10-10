Celebrity Advice For Long-Distance Relationships

Stars tell us how to manage a LONG-DISTANCE relationship.

Just about every celebrity relationship is a long-distance relationship at least SOME of the time. So they’ve picked up a few tips on how to deal with the separation. And “People” got them to share some…

Khloe Kardashian thinks it’s important to FaceTime a lot. Quote, “Watch your favorite TV show over FaceTime or do something productive, like go for a run or organize your closets together.”

Miles Teller says not to text. Quote, “The problem with people texting all the time is that if you’re texting somebody everything you’re doing throughout the day, there’s no catch up. It removes the recap. I think that’s important.”

Claire Danes is pro-texting, to an extent. Quote, “We talk a lot, we text a lot, we send each other photos of our toes . . . dumb stuff. I think it’s dangerous when you go into reporting mode, when you just kind of list things you’ve done that day.”

Nicole Kidman digs the old-fashioned love notes she gets from Keith Urban. Quote, “For every single night he’s away he leaves me a love letter. Every single night of our relationship.”

And Amanda Seyfried says you shouldn’t stray beyond your borders. Quote, “Never date somebody who doesn’t live in your country. It’s heartbreaking and confusing and makes you go a little nuts.”

