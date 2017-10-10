14 Hilarious Tweets About Being a Millennial Mom

Being a parent in 2017 comes with a new set of challenges–namely, the internet and avocado toast.

With that in mind, BuzzFeed has compiled this list of hilarious tweets by millennial moms. Some of these I can definitely relate to and some … well, I’m not there yet, but I wonder what it will be like in a few years. Yikes!!

Here are a few examples:

*“My 5-year-old started adding ‘please’ to his audio searches on YouTube. It’s the little things.”

*“I will never yell at my husband in front of my children. I’ll just text him in all CAPS from the other room.”

*“My first grader playing hairdresser with her dolls: ‘So, have you seen any good memes lately?’ Sigh…”

*“I was gonna pay for my kids’ college tuition but I made them #AvocadoToast instead.”

*“When your 5-year-old asks you to ‘hashtag’ him.”

*“I don’t uses baby Tylenol, I just stick a crystal in his diaper.”

