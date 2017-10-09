Weird Things We Don’t Have Words For In English

A lot of languages have words for things we DON’T.

According to the “Oxford English Dictionary” there are at least 171,000 words in the English language. But we don’t have a word for everything. Here are eight weird things other countries have words for, but we don’t…

1. Utepils. (OOH-ta-pilz) It’s Norwegian for “outside beer.” It’s when you have a drink while enjoying the outdoors.

2. Sobremesa. (so-bre-MAY-suh) It’s a Spanish word that means “over the table.” It’s when you sit and keep talking after dinner’s over.

3. Engili. (EN-guh-lee) In parts of India, it’s a term for food that someone’s already taken a bite out of.

4. Shemomedjamo. (sheh-mo-meh-CHAHMO) In the country of Georgia, it’s a word for when you’re full, but keep eating anyway. They also have a much shorter way of saying “day after tomorrow.” The word for it is “zeg.”

5. Kummerspeck. (KOOMER-shpeck) It’s a German word that literally means “grief bacon.” It’s when you overeat because you’re sad about something.

6. Kalsarikännit. (call-sar-ee-CAH-nit) It’s Finnish. It’s when you get drunk alone at home in your underwear, with no plans to go anywhere or do anything.

7. Pelinti. (pell-INTY) In Ghana, it’s the word for when you bite into something really hot, and have to move it around in your mouth so it doesn’t burn you.

8. Tartle. It’s a Scottish word for when you want to introduce someone, but hesitate because you can’t remember their name.

Click Here to see more.