Twitter Users Share Hilariously Spooky #RejectedHorrorTitles

Just in time for the Halloween season, the Twitterverse is going wild over a new #RejectedHorrorTitles hashtag. Here are some of the best alternate titles people tweeted:

The Texas Chain Letter Massacre The Hills Have Pink Eye The Walking Uninsured Nightmare on Elmo Street Stanley Kubrick's The Smiling Children of the Popcorn Invasion of the Body Shamers The Sixth Pence Apocalypse Meow The Contouring