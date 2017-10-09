Twitter Users Share Hilariously Spooky #RejectedHorrorTitles

Just in time for the Halloween season, the Twitterverse is going wild over a new #RejectedHorrorTitles hashtag. Here are some of the best alternate titles people tweeted:
- The Texas Chain Letter Massacre
- The Hills Have Pink Eye
- The Walking Uninsured
- Nightmare on Elmo Street
- Stanley Kubrick’s The Smiling
- Children of the Popcorn
- Invasion of the Body Shamers
- The Sixth Pence
- Apocalypse Meow
- The Contouring
