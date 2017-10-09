The Weeknd Unveils ‘Starboy’ Marvel Comic Book

By Scott T. Sterling

The Weeknd can now add Marvel comic book hero to his ever-growing list of career achievements.

After teasing the Marvel collaboration, the singer finally made the big reveal over the weekend (Oct. 7) via social media.

“The Weeknd and Marvel presents: STARBOY… comic book coming soon,” he shared. “I’ll be signing autographs in the Marvel Booth, he added in regards to the New York Comic Con.

It was at the NYCC signing where The Weeknd was snapped sharing a moment with comic book legend (and fellow Canadian) Todd McFarlane.

See both posts below.

