Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

The Ideal Way To Break Up

Filed Under: Break up, ideal, Phillips & Company, way

Scientists have finally figured out the “ideal way” to DUMP someone.

Researchers at BYU gave 145 people a bunch of ‘bad news’ scenarios. And in almost every situation, they said they’d prefer it if the person was straightforward, honest, and fairly blunt about it. Softening it just makes it harder on them.

That doesn’t mean you should just blurt it out with no warning though. Ideally, you want to give them a few seconds to realize they’re about to get bad news. THEN be blunt.

A lame line like “we need to talk” is good enough. You just need to clue them into the fact that bad news is coming. Then follow it up with something straightforward like, “This isn’t working. I think we should break up.”

The study found that beating around the bush any more than that can make it easier on YOU, but not the person you’re breaking up with. So if you drag it out, you’re actually being SELFISH.

The same thing also applies for other types of bad news. Like if you have to fire someone, it’s better to just be straightforward about it.

And we don’t want ANY sort of buffer if we’re getting bad news about our health. We just want the doctor to give us the facts, and be upfront about it.

Click Here to see more.

More from Phillips & Company
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live