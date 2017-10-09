Stand up for Pits Event

This Sunday (October 15th), a very important event is happening to raise awareness and funds. It’s the“Stand Up For Pits with Rebecca Corry” event!

Stand Up for Pits features a traveling comedy show tour. This year, they are making the trek from Hollywood to 13 cities across the United States! It’s an honor that St. Louis is one of the chosen cities.

It’s a jam-packed evening of side-splitting stand up comedy, pibble adoptions, a silent-auction, merchandise sales and a donation drive. Past and present performers include founder and comedic actress, Rebecca Corry, as well as Adam Sandler, Rosie O’Donnell, Janeane Garofalo, Tig Notaro, Jeff Garlin, Bill Burr, Whitney Cummings, David Spade and many, many, more. Even Chance is so lucky to be the beneficiary partner for this night!

The event is from 4pm-10pm at the Helium Comedy Club – Saint Louis, 1155 Saint Louis Galleria, St. Louis 63117. Tickets are available by clicking HERE.

Here are a list of items needed for the donation drive: