Kevin’s Weekend In 5 Photos (Friday, October 6th – Sunday, October 8th)

See how Kevin spent his weekend in Kansas City.

This was another busy weekend for my family and me. The kids had a half day of school on Friday, so we picked them up, and headed to Kansas City to visit our friends the Stechers.

Our weekend kicked off GREAT when we learned that Jackson won an award at school for being responsible. Way to go, buddy!

We then headed to Kansas City to visit our friends. As Sara drove, I naturally had to get my nap in on along the way.

We always have a fun time with the Stechers. This trip, we decided to visit a pumpkin patch and corn maze in Louisberg, Kansas.

The kids enjoyed the pumpkin patch, the different outdoor activities, and the hayride.

The adults liked posing for silly pictures.

And we all really enjoyed the apple cider and donuts.

The corn maze was scarier than advertised… Especially when this guy showed up thanks to Photoshop!

That was my weekend. I hope you had a fun one, too!