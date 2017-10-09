Charlie Puth Reveals He Was Almost an Idol Reboot Judge

Charlie Puth has revealed that he was in talks to join the judges panel on ABC’s upcoming American Idol reboot. “The schedule got too overwhelming…Things in my life got crazy,” Puth tells ET about why a deal was never finalized. “It’s nothing to do with [the network]…ABC is wonderful and I told them I would love to be in business with them in the future.”

He adds, “I can’t wait to watch it. It’s a huge honor that they asked me. The fact that they would even ask me to be a part of it is just beyond flattering because it’s a show I grew up watching and I know it’s going to be amazing without me.”

