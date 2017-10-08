St. Louis Voices – Willows Way

This edition of St. Louis Voices featured Willows Way. Joy, Emily, and Michelle were my guests.

Willows Way promotes independence and personal growth for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities through a variety of social-service programs. Willows Way empowers individuals with disabilities to live a life beyond limits through personalized support and community engagement. Willows Way embraces organizational core values of Teamwork, Respect, Integrity and Person-Centered Support.

Recognizing the significant need in St. Charles County for adult day services, Willows Way looked to initially move locations, but opted instead to expand its current facility at 800 Friedens Road to accommodate more participants in its RISE – Reaching Independence Through Social Engagement program, and other programs.

Willows Way owns the building that it occupies, but only had offices on the lower level and rented out the office space on the top floor. Over the last year, two of their tenants decided not to renew their leases allowing Willows Way the opportunity to expand within its own building rather than move to a different location.

