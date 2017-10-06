Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Text To Win A Grand Prize Trip to 'We Can Survive' in Hollywood

Win: A grand prize trip to the fifth annual We Can Survive show at the historic Hollywood Bowl.

Contest Ends: Sunday, October 8, 2017

Listen to Y98 and follow the directions below for your chance to win the grand prize of a trip to the fifth annual We Can Survive show at the historic Hollywood Bowl on Saturday, October 21. This year, the show features its biggest line-up yet with performances by Alessia Cara, Harry Styles, Kesha, Khalid, Lorde, Macklemore, P!nk, Sam Hunt and Sam Smith.

Learn more about We Can Survive, here.

WHEN AND HOW CAN LISTENERS WIN
1. Friday (10/6) through Sunday (10/8), listen at 8a-9a, noon-1p, & 4p-5p

2. Listen at those times to hear the unique code word

3. Once you have heard that playtime’s unique code word, text that code word to short code 80787
or head to wecansurvive.com/contest to enter the unique code word

5. One randomly selected nationwide entrant will win the trip for two during each play period

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Sunday, October 8, 2017Read the official contest rules. 

