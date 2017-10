Kesha paid tribute to the late Tom Petty by covering “Into the Great Wide Open” during her concert in Boston on Wednesday.

She said:

“I’m not trying to be a downer, but I just think this is one of the most beautiful songs ever written and I wanna pay my respects.”

If you didn’t know, Kesha is a longtime Tom Petty fan. She’s performed twice at the annual Petty fest tribute concert.