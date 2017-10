A woman just sued Junior Mints for underfilling their boxes??!!

A woman in New York just sued Junior Mints for underfilling their boxes. She found their boxes are 43% air inside, which is less than any other candy. It’s a class-action suit, so she’s hoping other people join, and she wants everyone who’s been fooled by a Junior Mints box to get at least $50.

Click Here to see more.