2017 Y98 Mistletoe Show Lineup Announced

Y98 will host All Time Low, All-American Rejects, Fitz and the Tantrums, John Rzeznik and Lights, on the West Community Credit Union stage at the Y98 MISTLETOE SHOW Saturday, December 2, 2017, at 6:30pm at the Family Arena.

Tickets will be available through a special pre-sale on Tuesday, October 10th from 10am until midnight, using the promo code: SHOW. Tickets will be on sale to the general public on Wednesday, October 11th starting at 10am.

Ticket prices range from $9.81 to $79.95 and can be purchased at The Family Arena Box Office, through Metrotix.com, or via phone at (314) 534-1111. Tickets purchased through Metrotix or by credit card are subject to Metrotix and/or credit card fees.