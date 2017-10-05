Sixth Annual Barktoberfest with the Humane Society of Missouri

The month of October is full of fun events and here’s another one … and it involves your dog!

Urban Chestnut Brewing Co. and the Humane Society of Missouri present the sixth annual Barktoberfest. It’s Oktoberfest, for dogs!

Join doctor Dalmatians, Corgi clowns, Pug princesses and more dressed up pups at this one-of-a-kind St. Louis event. This costume-optional (but always encouraged!) night will feature a doggie costume contest with prizes for best costume, best owner/dog duo and most Oktober-Festive ensemble. There will also be tasty treats for both you and your pet, and other festivities including a doggie polka contest and games for pups and people. Your ticket also includes one free craft brew from Urban Chestnut. Bring your party animal and enjoy the fall fun together!

Ticket sales benefit the Humane Society of Missouri’s Rescued Pet Trauma Fund, which provides extraordinary surgeries and medical procedures for sick and injured shelter pets.

Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017

6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Urban Chestnut Brewing Co. – 3229 Washington Ave., St. Louis, MO 63103

Tickets are $20 and include a craft beer from Urban Chestnut plus tasty treats for you and your dog!

For more information or to purchase tickets, please click HERE!