Photo: Costco’s “Emergency Food” Kit

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Costco is selling a YEAR’S worth of “Emergency Food” for $1,000??!!

Costco just started selling an “emergency food” kit that has 6,200 servings of canned food including wheat, rice, milk, fruits, vegetables, granola, and meat. They say it’s for one person to have about 1,200 calories per day for a year.

costco Photo: Costcos Emergency Food Kit

If you want to get it to stock your bunker, it costs $999.99 which comes out to about $2.75-a-day. And the food in the cans have a 25-year shelf life, so you’ll be covered as long as the apocalypse comes before 2042. But unfortunately, it’s sold out right now.

