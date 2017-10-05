Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Halloween Costumes And Dating

(Photo by Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images)

A UNIQUE Halloween costume is more likely to get you a date than a SEXY one??!!

If you want to HOOK UP on Halloween, a sexy costume might not be your best bet.

A new survey asked people about their Halloween costume preferences. Here are four stats from the survey . . .

1. 51% of us are interested in wearing a costume this year. So almost half of us AREN’T. 16% are also planning to put their PET in a costume.

2. 40% of people who are dressing up will start pulling their costume together by next week at the latest. Almost half of those people said they’ve already started.

3. The three most popular themes this year are funny costumes, unique costumes, and sexy costumes. Yes, funny costumes are the most popular.

4. But if you’re trying to HOOK UP on Halloween, a UNIQUE costume might be better than a sexy one. 27% of people said a one-of-a-kind costume would make the best impression. Sexy costumes and funny costumes each got 20% of the vote.

Click Here to see more.

