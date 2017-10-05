Guy Sings “No Diggity” While Waiting at the Airport

A recent group of flyers got quite a show when one guy performed “No Diggity” over the intercom in front of everyone else waiting on their flights.

Their gate was nothing short of a party.

“So our gate at Nola Southwest required everyone who asked a question to sing,” wrote traveler Mike Vadala in the caption of the Facebook video below. It’s likely the gate agents were trying to pare down the line, but there was one passenger who wasn’t a bit scared off by the demand. “This guy went off,” said Mike.