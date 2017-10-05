Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Guy Sings “No Diggity” While Waiting at the Airport

Filed Under: flight delays, funny, no diggity, Viral video

A recent group of flyers got quite a show when one guy performed “No Diggity” over the intercom in front of everyone else waiting on their flights.

Their gate was nothing short of a party.

“So our gate at Nola Southwest required everyone who asked a question to sing,” wrote traveler Mike Vadala in the caption of the Facebook video below. It’s likely the gate agents were trying to pare down the line, but there was one passenger who wasn’t a bit scared off by the demand. “This guy went off,” said Mike.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live