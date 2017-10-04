What are the CREEPIEST urban legends in every state?

Halloween is a few weeks away, so Thrillist posted a list of the creepiest urban legend in every state.

For Missouri, it’s Wildwood’s own ZOMBIE ROAD…

“The dark, canopied trail running through Wildwood, Missouri, just outside St. Louis, has been a hotbed of creepy tales for ages, often revolving around shadowy human figures following and frightening those along the trail.

Originally built as an access road for the gravel quarries along the Meramec River, the road fell into disuse and disrepair in the ’70s and saw an increase in teenagers flocking to the area to party and/or scare each other.”

For Illinois, it’s the ITALIAN BRIDE…

“An elaborate marble statue of a woman in a wedding dress is bound to stand out in this Proviso Township cemetery, but that’s not what’s driven The Italian Bride to be a subject of local fascination.

Upon closer inspection, there is an actual photo plaque on the gravesite of a woman in a casket, looking perfectly preserved even though, as an inscription notes, the photo was taken six years after burial after the body was exhumed. Reports of unusual activity cover everything from the smell of fresh flowers near the gravesite in the dead of winter to the ghostly figure of a woman in white roaming the cemetery.”

