The 2018 Color Of The Year

Jill Devine By Jill Devine
This morning, I received an email from Sherwin-Williams and the subject said: “The 2018 Color of the Year is here!”

I’m always intrigued to see what the color of the year is (even if I don’t decorate using the color lol).  Well, I was super excited to see the color because a lot of my decor is the color of the year!!!!  I’m not brave enough to paint a wall a bold color, like the color of the year, but maybe one day I will.

Without further ado, here is the “2018 Color of the Year”:

 

unnamed The 2018 Color Of The Year

 

I.LOVE.IT!

Here are the coordinating colors Sherwin-Williams suggest to use:

 

unnamed 3 The 2018 Color Of The Year

unnamed 2 The 2018 Color Of The Year

unnamed 1 The 2018 Color Of The Year

 

I think those coordinating colors are awesome and now I want someone to come to my house and finish decorating it.  Any offers :)?

What are your thoughts on the “2018 Color of the Year”?

