This morning, I received an email from Sherwin-Williams and the subject said: “The 2018 Color of the Year is here!”

I’m always intrigued to see what the color of the year is (even if I don’t decorate using the color lol). Well, I was super excited to see the color because a lot of my decor is the color of the year!!!! I’m not brave enough to paint a wall a bold color, like the color of the year, but maybe one day I will.

Without further ado, here is the “2018 Color of the Year”:

I.LOVE.IT!

Here are the coordinating colors Sherwin-Williams suggest to use:

I think those coordinating colors are awesome and now I want someone to come to my house and finish decorating it. Any offers :)?

What are your thoughts on the “2018 Color of the Year”?