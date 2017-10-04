Should adults dress up for Halloween?

The “New York Post” staff just published an editorial saying that adults need to STOP wearing costumes on Halloween.

Quote, “We’re not saying you can’t get into the spirit . . . dress up your house, concoct a Halloween-themed dessert, or buy a pumpkin. Then stop. Give it a break. Give the holiday back to the children. Grow up.”

I’m not sure if their message is going to land, though since about HALF of adults say they’re planning on dressing up this year.

Click Here to see more.