Today is NATIONAL TACO DAY, and the website National Today ran a survey about our love of tacos to celebrate. Here’s what they found…

1. More than 95% of Americans say they like tacos. That MIGHT make them the most unifying force in the entire country.

2. 76% of us eat tacos at LEAST once every few weeks.

3. The most popular taco filling is carne asada . . . which is “steak” if you only speak gringo. The rest of the five most popular are: Barbacoa . . . chicken . . . pork . . . chorizo pork sausage . . . and veggies.

4. And 72% prefer tacos over burritos.

