Mean Girls’ Stars Reunite For October 3rd

So incase you missed it, yesterday was October 3rd.

A pivtol day in Mean Girls world.

But it’s also the day after the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history, so “Mean Girls” stars, including Lacey Chabert, Amanda Seyfried, Jonathan Bennett and Daniel Franzese, are celebrating the date a bit differently this year.

The cast of Mean Girls is teamed up this October 3rd to do some good. They have rallied behind the National Compassion Fund, a program in the National Center for Victims of Crime and are collecting funds for victims of Las Vegas.

So far they have raised, $64,673 of their $300k goal.

To find out more about the the National Compassion Fund click here.

Click here to donate to their Go Fund Me page.