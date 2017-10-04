Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Applebee’s Will Sell $1 Margaritas All Month Long

Filed Under: Applebee's, deals, Drinks, Happy Hour, margaritas
(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Tequila Herradura)

After all the bad news we’ve gotten this week… we could use a drink!

Thanks to Applebee’s we can do that not only today, but everyday in October!

applebees neighborhood grill and bar dollarita special Applebees Will Sell $1 Margaritas All Month Long

(PRNewsfoto/Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill &)

For the month of October only, Applebee’s will be offering its customers the opportunity to purchase their delicious margaritas for only a dollar!

We’re seriously just $1 – 100 pennies, that’s all.

The restaurant is calling their new bargain drink the “Dollarita,” and they are available all day, every single day, for the entire month of October!!

Click here to read the full press release if you don’t believe us. And if you do, we will see you at the bar for dollar marg night!

