Amazon Releases Chart of Top 50 Alexa Song Requests

Amazon has released a new chart of the top singles requested by forgetful music fans. Gathering data from users who ask the voice-assistant device, “Alexa, play the song that goes…,” the company has compiled a list of the Top 50 Alexa Lyrics. The top slot on the list is held by a pop hit currently enjoying radio play: Fitz and the Tantrums’ “Handclap,” designated by the lyrics users often search for: “I can make your hands clap.”

The list also includes much older hits like Steppenwolf’s “Born to Be Wild” (“head out on the highway”) and songs with lesser-known titles like The Who’s “Baba O’Reilly” (“teenage wasteland”). The top 10 lyric requests in the U.S. are listed below (click on link for full list):

“I can make your hands clap” – Fitz and the Tantrums, “Handclap”

“head out on the highway” – Steppenwolf, “Born to Be Wild”

“I got this feeling inside my bones” – Justin Timberlake, “Sunshine in My Pocket”

“I came in like a wrecking ball” – Miley Cyrus, “Wrecking Ball”

“true love won’t desert you” – Journey, “Separate Ways”

“once I was seven years old” – Lukas Graham, “7 Years”

“I’m a rebel just for kicks” – Portugal. The Man, “Feel It Still”

“swish swish bish” – Katy Perry, “Swish Swish”

“I got sunshine in my pocket” – Justin Timberlake, “Sunshine in My Pocket”

“standing in the hall of fame” – The Script featuring Will.i.am, “Hall of Fame”

