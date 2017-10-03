Viral Video: UPS Delivers Taylor Swift

Did Taylor Swift debut a NEW SONG in a UPS commercial?

UPS recently released a two-minute, Taylor Swift-themed advertisement, and some fans think it features part of a new song in the background.

There’s no confirmation on that, but it wouldn’t be surprising. Taylor has a partnership with UPS for the release of her upcoming album “Reputation”, and in the commercial, fans are talking about the Taylor-UPS collaboration.

One fan claims to have slowed down the music, and they think it’s a track called “Rip Off the Page”.

The album comes out November 10th.