Video: Shelter Buddies Reading Program

Jill Devine
Filed Under: books, dog, Humane Society of Missouri, reading, Shelter Buddies Reading Program

Not too long ago, I told you about National Dog Day (August 26) and the Humane Society provided some great ways to express your dog love.  One was:

-Lend your voice: Children ages 6 – 15 can sign up to take part in the Humane Society of Missouri’s incredibly successful Shelter Buddies Reading Program. Reading to the dogs comforts them, reduces anxiety and leads to quicker adoptions.

I thought this sounded like a really cool concept and wanted to check it out for myself.

For more information on this fabulous program, click HERE!

BTW – they have an adult version of the program, so anyone can read to the doggies!

 

 

