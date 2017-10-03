Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Tom Cruise Movies Ranked

“Rolling Stone” ranked all of Tom Cruise’s movies.

Since “American Made” hit theaters over the weekend, “Rolling Stone” decided to RANK all of his movies? Tom’s best? “Magnolia”. His worst? “Endless Love” which he only had a small part in anyway. His second-worst is “The Mummy”.

Here’s Tom’s TEN BEST…

1) “Magnolia” (1999)

2) “Born on the Fourth of July” (1989)

3) “Risky Business” (1983)

4) “Minority Report” (2004)

5) “Eyes Wide Shut” (1999)

6) “Mission Impossible” (1996)

7) “Collateral” (2004)

8) “Jerry Maguire” (1996)

9) “Rain Man” (1988)

10) “Edge of Tomorrow” (2014)

