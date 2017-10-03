The Top Cities For Happy Hour

A new study found the cities that love happy hour the MOST are…

A new study looked at which cities love HAPPY HOUR the most by tracking seven years’ worth of “happy hour” hashtags. Here are the top ten…

1. New York.

2. San Francisco.

3. San Diego.

4. Miami.

5. Brooklyn. (It’s technically part of New York City. But they did Brooklyn and Manhattan separately for some reason.)

6. Washington, D.C.

7. Chicago.

8. Austin.

9. Los Angeles.

10. Seattle.

Overall, they found Americans love happy hour more than any other country. The rest of the top five are Hong Kong, Singapore, Italy, and Australia.

