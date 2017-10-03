Donkey Basketball Game To Benefit Alton’s Sts. Peter And Paul School

On Thursday October 26th, Sts. Peter and Paul School will be holding a DONKEY BASKETBALL GAME!

Sts. Peter and Paul is so excited to bring this event to our community. In a time with so much sadness, they are hoping to bring some laughs to everyone!

When: Thursday, October 26, 2017

Where: Marquette Catholic High School gym (Alton, IL)

Time: Doors open at 6 pm and games start at 7PM

Cost: $10.00 in advance and $15.00 at the door

FREE donkey rides at intermission will be given to young children!

IF anyone wants tickets they can contact Casey Hamburg at 618-779-6759

This event is so much fun for all ages, and Sts Peter and Paul School would love to get the community together for a night and have fun!