Courtney’s Weekend in 5 Photos

Soccer Championship and Race Car Drivers!

We had a great start to the weekend on Friday night as my niece Syd played in the Diocesan Championship for the 8th grade girls’ soccer team at Blessed Sacrament. It was amazing to see both teams play their hearts out and such talent from these young girls. For the first time in Vikings history, Blessed Sacrament captured the win and the title.

After the game we headed to River City Casino to have dinner with Nick’s cousin and her husband. After dinner we headed inside the casino but we ended up not gambling one cent, one of our favorite bands was playing so we hung out in the bar and listened to some great music.

Saturday we played a little golf in the afternoon and then met friends for dinner at The Hop House in Shiloh. Of course we had to go out after that so we headed to “the gas station bar”. I know what you’re thinking, but there is an old gas station that someone bought and turned it into not only a bar but a restaurant that serves Peruvian food. People rave about the food.

We ended the night by hitting up Houhlihan’s and apparently there was some big race at Gateway Raceway on Sunday and a bunch of the crew were there having dinner. The guy on the left is someone famous so I had to take a picture.

In case you were wondering, his name is Allen Johnson and he’s a Pro Stock driver.

Hope you too had a great weekend!