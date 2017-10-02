TV Characters That We So Unpopular They Were Written Off

Check out a list of TV characters who were so hated they were killed off their shows.
Sometimes a new character DOESN’T work out on a television series. DigitalSpy.com has a list of “9 Characters So Unpopular They Had To Be Written Out Immediately.”
1.) Coy & Vance – “Dukes Of Hazzard”
2.) Nikki Carpenter – “MacGyver”
3.) Eve – “Dawson’s Creek”
4.) Vicki Costa – “Just Shoot Me!”
5.) Riley – “Buffy The Vampire Slayer”
6.) Chuck – “Happy Days”
7.) Tori – “Saved By the Bell”
8.) Nikki & Paolo – “Lost”
9) Doctor Katherine Pulaski – “Star Trek: The Next Generation”
