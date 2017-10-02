Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

TV Characters That We So Unpopular They Were Written Off

Filed Under: Characters, off, Phillips & Company, tv, unpopular, written
(ABC News)

Check out a list of TV characters who were so hated they were killed off their shows.

Sometimes a new character DOESN’T work out on a television series. DigitalSpy.com has a list of “9 Characters So Unpopular They Had To Be Written Out Immediately.”

1.) Coy & Vance – “Dukes Of Hazzard”

2.) Nikki Carpenter – “MacGyver”

3.) Eve – “Dawson’s Creek”

4.) Vicki Costa – “Just Shoot Me!”

5.) Riley – “Buffy The Vampire Slayer”

6.) Chuck – “Happy Days”

7.) Tori – “Saved By the Bell”

8.) Nikki & Paolo – “Lost”

9) Doctor Katherine Pulaski – “Star Trek: The Next Generation”

Click Here to see more.

More from Phillips & Company
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live